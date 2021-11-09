The Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held their meeting on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Nemaha County Historical Museum. Prior to the business meeting Refreshments were served by the hostesses Mary J. Fleming and Carol Bishop.
Secretary Mary Jane Fleming introduced Anita Heiman, President of the museum and Diane Rottinghaus who gave members and family a tour of the Seneca Military Museum. Present were Joyce Fee, Morrill; Barbara Chadwell, Fairview; Carol Bunning, Horton; Carol Bishop, Axtell.; Susan LaCounte, Hiawatha and B.H. and Lucille Pennell, Hiawatha; Betty Gleason and Mary J. Fleming, Seneca.
After the tour, an initiation ceremony was held for a new member, Susan LaCounte of Hiawatha. Participating in the ceremony was President Betty Gleason, First-Vice President, Carol Bishop, Second Vice-President, Joyce Fee and Lucille Pennell Ceremonies Chairman
President Betty Gleason opened the business meeting with members reciting the Chapter Collect, led by First-Vice President Carol Bishop. Roll Call was called by Second Vice-President, Joyce Fee, who asked members to name a family member who had served in the military.
Normal business items were then presented followed by Carol Bunning who read a couple of poems about Autumn as Inspiration. The next meeting is TBA.
