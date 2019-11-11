The Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the home of Mary J. Fleming, Seneca, with Betty Gleason, Seneca, and Mary J. Fleming as hostesses. President Betty Gleason, welcomed members, guest speaker Sandy Bartkoski, Seneca, and “Bo Raven,” a service dog in training from KSDS Assistance Dogs, Inc. in Washington, KS. Program Chairman, Carol Bishop, Axtell, led the roll call with those present naming a family pet.
Mrs. Bartkoski then provided the program which included explaining how service dogs are trained for specific skills that match the dog’s temperament with related jobs for assisting people in need. It takes approximately 3 years to train a dog before it becomes available for a human partner. She also spoke about assistance dog etiquette by giving examples of human behavior that may be a distraction thereby preventing the dog from tending to its partner.
After the program, the business meeting was opened with members reciting the Chapter Collect. Glenda Torkelson, Horton, gave the inspiration describing the symbolism of the Twelve Days of Christmas. Lucille Pennell, Hiawatha, won the door prize. Others present were Carol Bunning, Horton; Sue Miller, and Ardis Huston, Hiawatha; Joyce Fee, Morrill and Barb Vitt, Seneca.
The next meeting will be on the Alpha Kappa Christmas party, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Buzz Café in Sabetha.
