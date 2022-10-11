Club News

The Oct. 1 meeting of the Alpha Kappa Chapter was held at the Seneca Free Library with eleven members present: Karen Benson, Carol Bishop, Carol Bunning, Anne Cash, Barb Chadwell, Mary Jane Fleming, Betty Gleason, Sue Miller, Lucille Pennel, Ruth Randall, and Barb Vitt. The meeting was hosted by Barb Vitt and Mary Jane Fleming. Maybelle Circle and Kathryn Hatfield, members of Alpha Delta Chapter, were present as guests.

Cara Baker, the director of the Highland Community College Western Center, presented the program which described the various locations, tuition, and technical programs offered through the HCC technical centers. She emphasized the Health Science and Early Childhood programs at the Baileyville Western Center.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.