The Oct. 1 meeting of the Alpha Kappa Chapter was held at the Seneca Free Library with eleven members present: Karen Benson, Carol Bishop, Carol Bunning, Anne Cash, Barb Chadwell, Mary Jane Fleming, Betty Gleason, Sue Miller, Lucille Pennel, Ruth Randall, and Barb Vitt. The meeting was hosted by Barb Vitt and Mary Jane Fleming. Maybelle Circle and Kathryn Hatfield, members of Alpha Delta Chapter, were present as guests.
Cara Baker, the director of the Highland Community College Western Center, presented the program which described the various locations, tuition, and technical programs offered through the HCC technical centers. She emphasized the Health Science and Early Childhood programs at the Baileyville Western Center.
President Carol Bishop called the business meeting to order at 11 a.m. After Carol led the members in reciting the Chapter Collect, Ruth Randall had them answer roll call with the number of times they had changed majors. Corrections to the checking account balance and to the name of the invited Marshall County KSO chapter were made to the August minutes that had been disseminated through email. There were no communications.
There were three committee reports:
1. Finance (Mary Jane and Ruth) – The July 2021-July 2022 treasurer’s records were audited and found to be correct.
2. Spelling Bee (Mary Jane and Carol Bishop) – No new information had been received from the state bee coordinator. Additional volunteers for cookie donations encouraged and reminded cookies were to be bagged with one cookie per bag.
3. Tote Bags (Lucille Pennel) – Tote bags for Lakemary had been delivered and were being greatly appreciated Several members provided more for the project.
Announcements consisted of a reminder that the November meeting which will be held on the 5th with Carol Bunning and Betty Gleason as hosts. Carol explained she will check for availability of the Carwell Building or her church. The guests were invited to share about their chapter. They described a medicine prescription bottle recycling project and the troubles they are experiencing with their small membership.
Barb Vitt recited a poem, “A Child Loaned” by Edgar Albert Guest, as the meeting’s inspiration. The meeting was then declared adjourned by the president.
