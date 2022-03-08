The Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met at the home of Sue Miller, Hiawatha, on Saturday, March 5, Hostesses were Sue and Carol Bunning, Horton. Barb Chadwell introduced Janet Rebant and her daughter Kathy Lovelady who presented a very interesting program entitled “Grocery Bag Mats”. The ladies brought their loom and demonstrated how they make sleeping mats for the homeless and needy from grocery bags. Some members brought grocery bags for the project and tried the loom. Janet and Kathy's Grocery Bag Mats group use the Senior Center in Horton to set up their loom every week and all are welcome to come and join in the process of making the mats
After the program, President Betty Gleason opened the business meeting. Additional members present were Carol Bishop, Axtell; Mary Jane Fleming and Betty Gleason, Seneca; Barb Chadwell, Fairview; Joyce Fee, Morrill; Ardis Huston, Karen Benson, and Anne Cash, Hiawatha.
Officers for the next biennium were elected: president, Carol Bishop; 1st vice-president, Ruth Randall; 2nd vice-president, Joyce Fee; and secretary, Betty Gleason. Nomination Committee members were also elected and will be Karen Benson, Mary Jane Fleming, and Sue Miller.
Karen Benson gave the Inspiration entitled “Gardening" which explained ways in which gardening can be inspirational. The next meeting will be on April 2, in Axtell with Carol Bishop and Mary Jane Fleming as hostesses.
