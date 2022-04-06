The Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met on Saturday, April 2 at the Seneca Library. Hostesses were Carol Bishop and Mary Jane Fleming. President Betty Gleason introduced Jan Thomas from Lincoln, Nebraska who presented the program entitled “Little Free Pantries." She told the group how she decided to make her retirement more meaningful by helping those in need. With the help of family and friends she is able to stock at least six of the Little Free Pantries with food in the Lincoln area which has over 50 of the free food pantry locations. The common motto of “Take what you need and leave what you can'' can be found on many of the pantries.
After the program, Betty Gleason opened the business meeting. 1st vice-president Carol Bishop led the members in reciting the Chapter Collect. 2nd vice-president Joyce Fee took roll call with members describing how they have shared a harvest. Anne Cash gave the inspiration with anecdotal stories of famous places visited with her husband. Those present were Barb Chadwell, Fairview; Carol Bunning, Horton; Joyce Fee, Morrill; Carol Bishop, Axtell; Lucille Pennel, Sue Miller, Anne Cash and Karen Benson, Hiawatha; Barbara Vitt, Betty Gleason, and Mary J. Fleming, Seneca.
Members will celebrate DKG Founders Day and have installation of new officers for the next biennium at its May meeting.
Reporter
