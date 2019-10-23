The Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Buzz Cafe in Sabetha. Barb Chadwell and Joyce Fee were hostesses. Sue Miller of Hiawatha was inducted into the Alpha Kappa Chapter. President Betty Gleason and officers Barb Chadwell, Karen Benson and Mary Jane Fleming participated in the induction ceremony. Other members present were Carol Bishop, Axtell, Glenda Foley and Ruth Randall, Hiawatha and Carol Bunning Horton.
Betty Gleason opened the business meeting with members reciting the chapter collect. Members answered roll call by naming an exercise to improve physical health. Carol Bishop won the door prize. Betty also reported updates from State and International such as a new DKG app is now available for use by its members. Other reports were given by Carol Bishop, Mary Jane Fleming, and Barb Chadwell. Inspiration was given by Ruth Randall who read two poems by Langston Hughes entitled “Theme for English B” and “Merry Go Around.” Carol Bishop gave the program on the “Sabetha Fitness Center.”
The next meeting will be on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the home of Mary J. Fleming, Seneca. Roll call will be the name of a family pet. Sandy Bartkoski will present the program on “Service Dogs.” Hostesses will be Betty Gleason and Mary J. Fleming.
