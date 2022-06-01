Amberwell Hiawatha is joining with the Community Blood Center to sponsor a Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 14 at the Fisher Center.
The Blood Drive is from noon to 6 p.m. at the center, located at 201 E. Iowa., Hiawatha. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code: TU.
For additional details contact Betty Tinker at 816-351-9308. For more information regarding donor centers and mobile blood drives or how to set up your own drive, visit www.savealifenow.org or call 1-877-468-6844.
