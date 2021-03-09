American Heritage Girls Troop KS 2315 made baking mixes for its spring service project.
Sales will benefit First Lutheran Church of Sabetha, one of the sponsors of the troop. Girls had fun putting together vanilla, pancake mix, taco seasoning, ranch seasoning, and hot cocoa cones.
The troop meets at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha.
