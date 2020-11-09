American Heritage Girls Troop KS2315 packed 50 boxes for Operation Christmas Child as a service project.
The girls filled boxes with toys, school supplies, and personal care products. They prayed over the boxes before packing them for transport. The boxes will be sent to children in need all over the world.
These boxes are a way to show God’s love to the children who receive them.
