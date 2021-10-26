High school students of Brown County have been invited by the Hiawatha American Legion Post No. 66 to compete in the Annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program. The invitation to enter the competition was extended today by the Kansas American Legion District 10 Oratorical Committee Chair Jim Swim. The Kansas American Legion District 10 area includes Brown, Nemaha, Marshall and Washington Counties.
The contest for Brown County students has been arranged with the full cooperation of local school officials.
The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the United States government. The prepared oration must be the original effort of each contestant and must be 8-10 minutes in length.
The District 10 Oratorical competition will take place on Saturday February 12, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic School 504 6th Street in Axtell, KS. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first 3 place finishers. 1st place - $500,
2nd place - $300 and 3rd place - $200.
In addition to the awards by winners of the District and State elimination rounds of competition, college scholarships of $25,000, $22,500, and $20,000 will be awarded to the first through third places in the national finals. Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Participants in the second round who do not advance to the national final round will receive an additional $2,000 scholarship. The top three youth orators who have won all previous elimination rounds of the contest will vie for top honors in the national contest in April in Indianapolis.
The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners at the national contest.
High school students in Brown County who are interested in entering this competition may request an informational packet by contacting Jim Swim, Chair of the Kansas American Legion District 10 Oratorical Committee at jlswimj@gmail.com or call 785-562-8390. You may also contact your High School Counselor to receive an informational packet.
For more information, please visit www.legion.org/oratorical.
