Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 1201 Central in Horton, invites everyone to take a moment from the busyness of the season to enjoy a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Along with special musical selections by young and old, a highlight of this one-hour service will be a dramatic monolog “That’s My King” by 14-year-old Benjamin Thomas Stone of Lenexa.
Others on the program include Chance and Whitney Linck, Libbey Linck, Ivy Stone, Bentley and Leighton Compton, Mark Stone, Lynnette Keo, Shannon Santschi, Victoria Jelks, Mistie Brady, D.J. McKinley, Kiara Stone and the CLJC Youth Choir, the CLJC Worship Team, and Viki Stone.
The service will include congregational Christmas carols and an ending candle-lighting service with each person in the audience receiving a candle to signify Jesus, Light of the world.
Everyone is invited to stay for refreshments and a time of fellowship after the service.
