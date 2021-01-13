No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be loyal to the one and have contempt for the other. You cannot serve God and wealth.
In the Christian calendar, Jan. 6 is Epiphany. The word itself means to enlighten or, perhaps, to reveal. One common story that is associated with this holiday is the coming of the Magi from the east following a star. And within this complicated narrative is a narcissistic king (Herod the Great) who becomes so enraged at the possibility of losing power that he unleashes chaos and violence against his own people. This is a revealing of the contrasting ways of empire and compassion. Herod is the epitome of power, wealth, violence, chaos, and fear. Whereas the one born Jesus is the epitome of gentleness, compassion, love, and justice.
Jan. 6, 2021 was an Epiphany (although if you have been paying attention this has been a reality for the past four years) of a nationalism merged with the Christian tradition. It is a religion that values allegiance and loyalty to a vision of America rooted in misogyny, racism, homophobia, and capitalistic greed. It is a religion that has nothing to do with the way of Christ. This is the religion of Herod the Great. This is the religion of Donald Trump who calls himself Great.
An Epiphany does not mean that this is something new. An Epiphany is bringing to light something that has always been there. It was people within the Christian tradition that traded slaves and fought violently for the right to keep those slaves. It was people in the Christian tradition that created Jim Crow laws, sanctioned the lynching of black men, and dawned white robes to fight for the supremacy of white skin. It was people in the Christian tradition that walked hand in hand with Hitler (who attended church more often than Donald Trump) in the extermination of Jews, LGBTQ persons, and differently abled persons. It was people in the Christian tradition that unashamedly supported and praised a man who bragged about grabbing (women's private parts) whenever he wanted, made sexual comments about underage girls, stole money from people donating to his non-profit entity, gassed peaceful protesters to stand for a photo-op with the Bible, who had multiple affairs, used campaign funds to silence women he sexually assaulted, who consistently used racist words, and encouraged white supremacists to stand by.
And it is now people in the Christian tradition who listened to Donald Trump on Wednesday morning (January 6, 2021) tell them to march on the capitol, “to get rid of the weak Congress people,” that it is “the time for strength,” and that “we will never concede.” And in allegiance and loyalty to this man’s version of reality, they did just that. They violently took over the capitol in the name of Trump and in the name of their constructed Jesus.
I lament this brand of Christianity that is now synonymous with Trumpism. I lament that just by being associated with the Christian tradition that I am in some way complicit. I lament the pain, the fear, the violence, the trauma, and the hatred that is spread in the name of Jesus.
I lament.
