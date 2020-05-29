Back in Part V & VI of the History of The Nemaha County Cooperative Creamery series, I covered how creamery board of director member and Sabetha Herald Editor Ralph Tennal publicly promoted that organization with the Bovine Beauty and Milkmaid pageants for the annual June Creamery Days. But this is not the only public relation account he was involved with because prior to this, Tennal actively promoted Sabetha commerce and was the maestro behind the entertainment being provided for bankers from all over the United States to a convention hosted by Sabetha for Group I of the Kansas Bankers Association in the Fall of 1921.
Although various hotels in the area accommodated these out-of-town guests, a good deal of them slept in the pullman train cars that had brought them to either Sabetha or Hiawatha. Seventeen years later, A. C. Ellis, former bank president at the Citizens State Bank at Hiawatha reported on many of the events Tennal had planned which included a fake gun fight that members of the convention were treated to as if they had just happened upon it as they were being driven to that day’s business meeting at Sabetha’s Memorial Hall. Ellis said that the conventioneers were never aware that it was not the real thing, as it had them crawling under autos and hiding behind trees. Blanks were being used in the guns, so none of the attendees were ever in harm’s way.
Many of the conventioneers were driven in automobiles to Sun Springs where they were treated to soothing mineral baths. Although steak dinners were provided for by a few of the area hotel kitchens, many of the meals were prepared outdoors by the wives of local bankers.
At one such outdoor meal, Tennal arrived in his Model T Ford loaded with little brown jugs. Each jug had a label identifying its contents as molasses made by Ralph Tennal at his Amaroosia Farm. The bankers were not at first much interested in molasses but finally one of them who was vice-president of the National Bank of Commerce of St. Louis sauntered over and reluctantly pulled out the cork of one of the jugs. After he got a whiff of the aroma, it did not take him long to partake of the refreshments therein as these jugs were filled with select wine. It was not long afterwards, that all of the jugs were in the possession of most of the bankers.
At the Sabetha’s Memorial Hall, Flora Murdock, wife of Dr. Sam Murdock, who had at one time been responsible for setting up an all female orchestra in Sabetha had on this occasion set up an entertainment where the identical Beaver twins were on the Hall’s stage standing within picture type frames creating an optical illusion of a mirrored image. By 1938, or 17 years later these same twin sisters had become adults and were now known as Mrs. Paul Conrad of Hiawatha and Mrs. B. E. Goodrure of Chanute, KS. On the same day that this optical illusion took place, the Sabetha Boy Scout Band under the direction of Henry J. Deaver performed in a concert followed a little later with an address given by Kansas Governor W. J. Bailey.
Following Governor Bailey’s speech, the bankers were driven out to the Colonel Brinkworth farm who was considered at that time to be raising the most hogs of any other farmer throughout northeast Kansas. But before they ever made it to the hog farm, they once again happened upon a horse race event involving just two horses. When the race was over, the two jockeys got into a quarrel about unethical tactics of the race which ended in a shoot out with revolvers that once again had these bankers scrambling to avoid being shot at by a stray bullet. Of course, there were no real bullets being used and the group eventually discovered that it had been staged.
The caravan of automobiles did proceed onto the Brinkworth farm where they saw several hundred hogs then they traveled a little further to the A. J. Collin’s farm north of Sabetha where they viewed a large herd of rare breed Holsteins.
The bankers returned to Sabetha, where a large dinner was served to them at the Memorial Hall. Following the meal, Mr. C. N. Prouty, Cashier of the Exchange Bank of Kansas City, KS. was supposed to give a talk on his reflections of the American Bankers Association in Los Angeles, but had been so fired up over the day’s events involving the horse race and gun fight that he could not stop talking about what he and his fellow conventioneers saw and how he personally dodged bullets. The bankers and their wives danced away the night into the wee hours of the next morning at a dance held at Sabetha’s American Legion Home.
Information for the preceding came from a 1938 Topeka newspaper provided to me by Ruth Tennal of Sabetha, KS. The 1938 article was entitled Marketing Genius of Ralph Tennal, however I believe he was more of an entertainment director so I re-worded the title of this article to reflect that. As you recall, this was a continuation from the Nemaha CO. Cooperative Creamery series that officially ended this past February 2020. Perhaps being apart of a situation where gunfire was being exchanged was entertaining back then, but certainly not something that most of us in the late 20th & early 21st centuries would find to be politically correct as far as entertainment goes. Colonel Brinkworth is the paternal grandfather of present-day Sabetha’s Mrs. Leona Brinkworth Lukert. Beginning this October 2020, will be the start of a series on the three constitutions that were framed by our early ancestor pioneers leading up to the fourth also known as the Wyandotte Constitutional Convention, that became the constitution that was approved by the U.S. Congress and is the constitution that our state governs by today. My interest in history and genealogy has led to my separation from the Brown County Genealogical Society as they do not feel as I do that genealogy cannot be justified without history.
