In getting older, I have discovered, I pay a little more attention to my dietary habits. Or, maybe I should say, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage pays more attention to my dietary habits.
With a close handle on my diet, she leads the way in what she refers to as "A healthy diet."
Several times a week, she will give me a cookie. As she gives it to me, she will say, "One is enough."
I usually respond by saying, "One more is never enough."
Things turned around just last week.
I was taking some things to the trashcan, and as I put in something, I noticed a receipt from the grocery store. I'm always interested to see how much she's spending and how much she's saving. So I pulled out the receipt and found that she had spent $45, but she saved $48.
I was about to throw it back into the trashcan when I noticed something on the receipt. There were boxes of cookies on her receipt that she had purchased that day. I think it was something like six boxes.
So, as I was thinking, those cookies must be somewhere in the house. That receipt was dated several days ago, and so was a recent purchase. Where are those cookies?
If I could find just one box of cookies, I could eat one or two or three behind her back and her not knowing it.
She was away for the afternoon, and so I spent the time looking all through the kitchen for where she might hide those cookies.
For the first hour and ½, I searched everywhere and could not come up with one box of cookies.
Then it occurred to me. I'm a little over 1 foot taller than my wife. That got me thinking that perhaps those cookies are closer to the floor than I was looking. So I got on my hands and knees and opened up one of the doors at the bottom of the cabinet. I searched through that and then went to the next and then to the next.
Then, much to my dietary delight, I found a stack of cookie boxes way in the back of that lower door. There they were, in all of their beauty.
I carefully pulled one out, opened it, extracted three, and then decided to make it four cookies. They look so delicious, especially in my hand. So I carefully closed up the box and put it way in the back so she wouldn’t see it right away.
When I came back from a project I was working on, standing in the kitchen and looking at me with both hands on her hips, she said, "Do you know anything about the missing cookies in the cabinet?"
"No," I said, "but I'll help you look for them."
"No, you will not, but you will stay clear of all of those cookies."
Then I shared one of my favorite verses of Scripture with her. “Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again” (Luke 6:38).
Having a giving attitude is one of the most important aspects of the Christian life.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com. Website is www.jamessnyderministries.com.
