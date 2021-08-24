Over a year ago, I got out of bed, went to the kitchen for my morning cup of coffee and then I went to the back porch to see if I had any visitors.
This morning, as I looked out, I saw a little kitty on the porch. I had no idea where this little kitty came from or how it got to our back porch.
I opened the door, stepped out, and the little kitty ran and hid. She thought she was hiding, but I could see exactly where she was So I left her alone and went and got some food for her. I put it in the dish and stood there waiting for her to come over, instead, she sat there, looked at me, then looked at the dish and then looked back at me.
I knew what she was doing, and so I had to get out of the way so she could come and eat her breakfast.
In time she became aware of my porch friend, and in no uncertain terms, she wanted it gone.
"We must," my wife said most emphatically, "get rid of that little kitty because it can't stay here."
A few months past and I noticed the little kitty was growing, and her belly seemed to be expanding. I just thought she was well fed.
It was my wife who noticed what was happening at the time.
"That kitty better not be pregnant," my wife stated most alarmingly.
In due time Miss Kitty had her little kittens. She had for, only one survived. That one was white and very cute.
"If you are going to keep it, it will have to be neutered. I will make the arrangements."
When my wife makes arrangements, you can be sure those arrangements are made.
We had to wait until this little kitty had grown to the place where she could eat for itself. Then, finally, we found someone who wanted the kitty and so we gave it to them.
The appointment for the neutering had been made.
Several days before the appointment, I looked at Miss Kitty and noticed that her belly was expanding like before. Of course, I kept this as quiet as possible, but you know how that works.
Looking out onto the porch, my wife said, "Oh, no, it can't be so."
After a few days of observation, she concluded that she was pregnant. Then she had to call the neutering service and cancel the appointment. You can't neuter a pregnant kitty.
She looked at me with a sour grimace and said, "You better not be laughing."
In due time she did have her kitties, and this time she had four kitties, and all of them lived.
What we're going to do with all those little kitties, I'm not quite sure. But I'm going to enjoy them while we have them.
As I was watching Miss Kitty nurse her little kitties, I thought of a Bible verse. "When a man's ways please the LORD, he maketh even his enemies to be at peace with him" (Proverbs 16:7).
Watching Miss Kitty and her little ones brought peace to me. I can forget what's going on out in the world and concentrate on the peace right here with Miss Kitty and her little ones.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, Ocala, FL 34472, where he lives with his wife. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
