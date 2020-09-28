Horton and Hiawatha will be among thousands of cities across the United States and Canada to stand up for the unborn on Sunday, Oct. 4 by forming a Life Chain - a prayerful, peaceful, non-political show of support for those who have no voice.
The Horton Life Chain will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. at the corners of 15th and Central. The Hiawatha Life Chain will take place from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at First & Oregon in Hiawatha. Both gatherings are being organized by the Northeast Kansas Pro-Life Action League.
According to the nonreligious Alan Guttmacher Institute, approximately 893,000 babies are killed by abortion annually in the U.S. (based on 2016 statistics) — with 6,782 of those abortions performed in Kansas. Since 1973 when abortion became legal in all 50 states at any stage of fetal development, more than 60 million babies have lost their lives to induced abortion in the U.S. alone.
The national and local Life Chain organizers invite community members of courage and compassion to stand on sidewalks and pray for one hour for the end of abortion. Signs with statements such as “Abortion Kills Children,” “Adoption, the Loving Option” or “Had an Abortion? God Forgives!” will be available. Participants may also make their own signs with positive sayings such as “Honk if you Love Babies,” or “A Person’s a Person No Matter How Small.”
Containers will be on site for donations of diapers and wipes which will be donated to an area pro-life crisis pregnancy center. People of all ages are welcome, including those with lawn chairs and strollers.
For more information please contact Church of the Lord Jesus Christ (nondenominational) at (785) 486-2785 or St. Leo’s Catholic Church at (785) 486-3311.
