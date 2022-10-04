Officials at Citizens State Bank has announced that applications for the Ruth and Roger Charitable Trust are currently being accepted.
The deadline to apply for funding is by Nov. 30 and a portion of the annual distributions are awarded to applicants who are charitable organizations located in Brown and Doniphan counties.
The trust was established for charitable purposes - one of which is to provide non-renewable grants to schools, government entities and qualifying charitable organizations located in Brown and Doniphan Counties in Kansas. During 2021, grants totaling $131,822.68 were given to charitable entities in Brown and Doniphan counties, including $46,137.94 to 16 charities, local units of government and schools that submitted grant applications.
This is a long-term trust and notice of availability of funds is published on an annual basis. Grants are not intended for large-scale capital projects and are not automatically renewable for subsequent years, except under exceptional circumstances as may be determined by the selection committee.
Entities are encouraged to submit new applications for other projects and or activities in subsequent years.
Entities desiring to submit applications for grants should submit a written application containing the following information:
Name of entity - including address, phone number and email address;
Proof of tax-exempt status (sales tax exemption is not sufficient);
Amount of funds requested;
Purpose of grant - detailed description of project/activity/
Duration of project/activity;
Estimated number of people benefited by such grant;
Total cost of project/activity;
Probability of project completed if grant approved.
Application should be submitted no later than Nov. 30, 2022 and mailed to the following address:
