Area students named to Emporia State University honor roll Joey May Joey May Author email Mar 20, 2023

EMPORIA - Emporia State University congratulates nearly 750 undergraduates named to the university honor roll. Students from this area include:Abbie Flentie of CentraliaMadisen Cochran of SabethaChris Brooke of WathenaTrinity McMahon of WetmoreTo qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.
