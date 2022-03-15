You are dust and to dust you shall return. With these words, churches that follow the historic church calendar began Lent on Ash Wednesday. In these words, we heard echoed what was spoken to our first mother and father in the Garden of Eden (Gen 3:19). At these words, we were reminded that our life will someday end. And upon these words, ashes were placed upon our foreheads. These ashes marked us as frail, dependent on God, and doomed to die because of sin. They anticipated what will be said at our funeral while at the same time reminding us of the hope of eternal life.
These ashes are a sign of repentance, of public admission of guilt, and of a public promise to repent and reform our life. But they are also a sign of the hope that we as sinners have in Jesus. Throughout the Bible, ashes on our heads are a sign of public repentance. But now, because of Christ, the ashes I placed upon my people’s heads were not chaotically thrown on but instead they are mixed with oil and carefully marked in the shape of a Cross.
Our repentance is given form and purpose in the cross of Christ. Yes, there were penitential ashes placed upon our heads in a sign of repentance as has been done throughout the Scriptures (Joshua 7:6; 2 Samuel 13:19; Esther 4:1, 3; Job 2:8, 12, 42:6; Daniel 9:3; Isaiah 61:3; Jeremiah 6:26; Jonah 3:6). But instead of throwing ashes upon ourselves in chaotic disarray, these ashes – made from burnt Palm Sunday branches and mixed with oil – were now constructed into a cross.
Under this cross of ashes, we mourn for our sins and repent of our transgressions. But these ashes are in a carefully constructed cross because we do not mourn as those who have no hope (1 Thessalonians 4:13). Rather we mourn as those who have been redeemed in Christ. We repent as those who have been marked by the Sign of the Cross. So now we walk through Lent marked by a cross of ash and we are called to repent of our sins, turn from our vices, and seek to conform our lives to this Sign that we bear.
As you repent, remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return. But as you are forgiven, remember that you are Christ’s and to Christ you shall return.
Pastor Kinney
