If you read this article regularly, you may remember Assumptions, Part 1. Well here is the highly unanticipated part 2. Please know that what follows are my own opinions and do not necessarily reflect any beliefs and opinions held by FBC or its constituents.
I assume you have heard about the thousands of accusations of clergy sexual abuse. I assume you know that women are exploited for their bodies. I assume you know that men are exploited too, but no one talks about that. I assume you know that boys and girls are kidnapped and trafficked and used as sex slaves here in America and around the world. I assume you know that LGBTQ people are shunned and hated by those who call themselves Christian. I assume you know that both Republicans and Democrats exploit the marginalized to further their political agendas.
I assume you know that the media tells you what they want you to hear based on their agenda and political bias. I assume you know that people in our country are intentionally kept in poverty because it is easier to control them. I assume you know there is a wage gap disparity between men and women who perform the same jobs. I assume you believe that the entire coronavirus pandemic is a hoax and the government is using it to control us. I assume you believe that the entire coronavirus pandemic is a real, viable threat to our health and safety.
I assume you believe that LGBTQ people are nice, but you would not really want to have dinner with them. I assume you know what LGBTQ stands for, but you think they shouldn’t get married or adopt children. I assume you are either a Republican or a Democrat or Independent or Tea Party or Libertarian or some other political identity, and you believe that all of the others are wrong and corrupt. I assume you think you can simply break the poverty cycle by getting a job.
I also assume that you have never abused a child or paid for sex. I also assume you think you have never sexually exploited a woman or a man. I also assume you have never kidnapped a child and sold them as a slave. I also assume that you believe you would love a LGBTQ person, just like anyone else, if you knew one. I also assume that you believe that men and women should receive equal pay for equal work.
I will further assume you know that not all politicians are crooked. I assume you know that not all clergy abuse children. I assume you know that not all political persuasions are completely corrupt and completely wrong.
I will further assume that many of you reading this are offended right now. I will also assume that you are offended and outraged by discrimination, racism, sexism, social injustice, unequal pay, riots, looting, violence, fires, defunding the police, and utter chaos that has gripped our nation as a result of the aforementioned social travesties.
And, to be perfectly honest, I hope ALL of you are offended. Not at the words you are reading but at the injustice’s that are rampant in our society. You should be offended that children are being abused and sold into slavery for sexual pleasure. You should be offended that there is corruption at every level of politics and that all media is biased. You should be offended that the “bad cops” give all the good cops a bad rap and further endanger their lives. You should be offended that the “bad clergy” give all the good clergy a bad wrap and are all lumped together.
You should be offended that men and women are exploited for their sexuality. You should be offended that impoverished people are kept that way because they make more from unemployment than they ever could by getting a job. You should be offended that anti-Semitism, sexism, homophobia, and racism still exist in 2020.
You should be offended. But my guess is that you are more indifferent than offended. My guess is that you think all of this will eventually blow over and everything will get back to “normal.” My guess is that, in the world’s economy, you think you are not racist, homophobic, misogynistic, misandrist, exploitative, or abusive. Those are my assumptions.
But here is what I know based on my understanding of the teaching of Jesus and the writings of the eyewitnesses to Jesus earthly ministry. If you have hatred toward another person, you are a murderer. If you have looked at a woman or a man with lust in your heart, you have sexually exploited them. If you have ever done something that is to the detriment of the well-being of another person, you have abused them. If you have prejudged someone based on the color of their skin, you are a racist. If you have ever lied to get your way or leveraged your power for your personal benefit, you are corrupt. If you hate and judge someone and determine their eternal dwelling place based on their sexual identity or their gender, you have made yourself higher than God.
All of this has to stop. The only way it stops, is for those of us who call ourselves Christian, to actually LIVE out the words of Christ. To LOVE GOD and LOVE OTHERS. To be the change that needs to take place. Everything I have mentioned starts with unrest in our souls. It is all a heart issue, and there is only one healer of our hearts, Jesus Christ. If we begin to live Jesus’ words as recorded by the eyewitness John in 13:34-35 “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you MUST love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples if you LOVE ONE ANOTHER.”
If we actually lived like Jesus commanded, NOT ONE more child would be abused. NOT ONE more person would be sold into sex slavery. NOT ONE more person would be exploited for their sexuality. NOT ONE more person would be hated or marginalized because of their sexuality. NOT ONE more politician or media outlet would exploit anyone else. NOT ONE more riot would take place. NOT ONE more person would die due to violence. NOT ONE more spouse would be abused. NOT ONE more of any of the aforementioned social injustices would ever take place again. Not one more.
The only way for the world and our society to be truly transformed, for the good, is for those of us who call ourselves Christians actually start living like it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.