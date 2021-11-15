With hearts and minds turning to a delectable Thanksgiving meal, some in the community are turning their thoughts to a fast before the feast. Sisters-in-law Whitney Linck and Libbey Linck have organized the fourth “Awaken Horton,” a 48-hour weekend of fasting and prayer starting Friday, Nov. 19 and continuing through Sunday the 21st.
While their goal is to have someone filling in one-hour prayer time slots around the clock at their church, Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Horton, participants may also request to pray at their own church from their church leadership.
The prayer focus will be spiritual revival and every aspect of the community—families, businesses, churches, city government, the lost, sick and hurting, or as the Lincks put it, “every inch of Horton, including the Kickapoo Reservation.”
Prayer Warrior Packets with fasting guidelines, Scriptures and prayer prompts are available at facebook.com/groups/awakenhorton.
If anyone in the community would like to fill a time slot at Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, call or text Whitney Linck at 785-741-0221 or Libbey Linck at 913-426-1922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.