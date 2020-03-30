“Awaken Horton: He is Risen” is the upcoming sequel to Horton’s 48-hour weekend of prayer and fasting held last November right before Thanksgiving. Sisters-in-law Libbey Linck and Whitney Linck, excited by the success of the previous prayer weekend, are calling the Horton community to unite again in prayer over the Easter weekend, Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12.
All churches in Horton and on the Kickapoo Reservation are invited to participate by having people pray in one-hour time slots from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Resurrection Sunday (Easter). In light of the statewide stay-at-home order due to covid-19, people may pray from their homes instead of coming to the churches as in last November's prayer weekend.
The prayer focus will be “every inch of Horton”, say the Lincks—including spiritual revival, families, businesses, churches, city government, schools—the lost, the sick and hurting.
“Prayer Warrior Packets" fasting guidelines, Scriptures and prayer prompts may be downloaded at facebook.com/groups/awakenHorton. Anyone who is not part of a local participating church and wants more information may call Whitney at (785) 741-0221 or email her at whitrene@gmail.com or Libbey at (913)426-1922 or email her at itsabits@hotmail.com.
