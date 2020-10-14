“Awaken Horton: Pray with the Full Armor of God” is the third in a sequence of 48-hour weekends of prayer and fasting to intercede for the community and nation.
Sisters-in-law Whitney Linck and Libby Linck, encouraged by the last two prayer weekends, are urging everyone to participate and keep the prayer movement growing.
All churches in Horton and on the Kickapoo Reservation have received a packet of information and are invited to open their doors to have people pray in one-hour (or more) time slots during the weekend beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, to 6 a.m. Sunday. Some churches may try to fill each time slot and will open their doors with appropriate security, while others may adjust the times they are open depending on the numbers of prayer volunteers. People who cannot get out to pray are welcome to pray at home but do not need to sign up.
This year’s theme, “Pray with the Full Armor of God”, is based on Ephesians 6:11-17 which begins, “Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil.” (NASB) The prayer focus will be on spiritual revival with special attention for our nation and the many crises and challenges it faces. Every participant should receive a Prayer Warrior Packet which includes fasting guidelines, Scriptures and prayer prompts to cover “every inch of Horton,” in the Lincks’ own words, including families, businesses, churches, government, schools — the lost, sick and hurting. Everyone may add his or her own prayer concerns as well.
Those who are not affiliated with a church, but who want to participate, may contact Whitney Linck at (785) 741-0221 or email her at whitrene@gmail.com or Libbey Linck at (913) 426-1922 or email her at itsabits@hotmail.com. Participants may also download a Prayer Warrior Packet at facebook.com/groups/awakenhorton.
