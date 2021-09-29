Grady Bacon of Hiawatha recently finished his Eagle Scout project.
As part of his project, Bacon installed new basketball goals at the Hiawatha Elementary School and made a new sign and outdoor classroom for the Hiawatha FFA.
He wanted to thank all of his sponsors, which he said his project would not be possible without the community support. His sponsors are Hiawatha Youth Basketball League,
Hiawatha Farm and Home, Freedom Hospice, GN Bank, Maximum Realty, Carl & Barbara Mueller, Bruna Implement Co., Hiawatha Implement, Dan Lierz/Shelter Insurance, Ryan Meininger/State Farm, Pederson Seed, Custom Agri Systems, Kansas Limestone Co., Schenck Processing, M & K Creations, A & J Mueller, Brown Laser Works LLC, Troop 313, Paper Eaters Mobile Shredding Services, BBCC Properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.