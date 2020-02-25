A former student from Baker School is looking for information to fill in the gaps on a school photo.
Kay Isaacs was a student there in 1949-50, pictured in the front row third from left. She was able to fill in most of the gaps and identify her fellow students, but needs a little help.
What follows is identification of the students pictured, left to right, with some question marks and gaps:
First row: Mary Villard, Connie Kneizel, Kay Isaacs, Karen Olds, Karen Pederson and June Pederson.
Second row: Charlotte Jones, Jim Wenger, Jerry Isaacs, Duane ?, Robert Wenger, Junior Gibbs, Harry Gibbs, ? Molt, Bobby Torkelson, Faye ?.
Third Row: Richard Kneizel, Roger Yaussi, Norman Pederson, George ?, Ted Isaacs, Clifford Pederson, Ronnie Yaussi, Robert E. Gibbs.
Fourth Row: Donnie Yaussi, Fred Isaacs, Mrs. Brown, Mrs. Weidenhaft, Marilyn Pederson, Lorene Pederson.
Anyone with information about the photo can contact the Hiawatha World at 742-2111, Ext. 20302 or email joeymay@npgco.com.
