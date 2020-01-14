More than 4,400 Baylor University students were named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 fall semester.
Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
From Hiawatha, Jada Rosa, College of Arts and Sciences, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 17,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.
