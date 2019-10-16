Seven members of the Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel assisted at the Earth Day event held at the Klinefelter Farm on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
This event was sponsored by the Brown County Conservation District. These members helped by distributing the sack lunch served to around 150 fifth grade students from Horton and Hiawatha in addition to their teachers and the presenters.
“It was fun to see the excitement of the young people as they came through the lunch line!” commented Janice Elliott.
“Even though there wasn’t much sunshine, they looked like they were having fun and learning new things,” stated Alisa Britt.
