The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel met at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha on Monday, March 8, 2021. After a welcome from the president, Betty Robison, members joined together in reciting the salute to the American flag. President Robison thanked Mary Finley Benson for decorating the tables and bringing door prizes to the meeting. Robison also thanked the calling committee for contacting members of our meeting, Alisa Britt for providing nut cups, and Carol and Gil Bunning for fruit and dessert. All the members enjoyed a Subway sandwich meal, chips, and cookie.
In new business, Sue Miller, of the yearbook committee, distributed an updated listing of members’ contact information. Staci Charles, secretary, offered the minutes from the November meeting for approval, and they were approved. Mary Finley Benson gave the treasurers report, and it was approved.
The Courtesy Committee shared that a long-time member of BCARSP, Clarence Pollock of Powhattan, was turning 107 years old March 10th, 2021! This will make him the oldest Kansan living according to information on the Kansas website. Members moved and seconded that we deliver flowers, balloons, candy, and a card (signed by all members that were present) to Clarence on his birthday.
In old business, Staci Charles reported that the paperwork for our Brown County nominee for the Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame has been received. The Kansas Teacher’s Hall of Fame considers the applicants over a period of three years. If our applicant is inducted, a full article will be sent to the area newspapers. BCARSP would like to thank all the people who wrote letters of recommendation and contributed to the application process.
Volunteer Hours Chair Carol Bunning reported that well over 8,000 hours of volunteer work in our area have been completed by our members of Brown County KARSP. These hours will be sent to the state chair to be compiled and submitted to the Governor and the Legislature to show them how much work is done by retirees for the good of our state.
Since Earth Day 2020 had to be canceled last year, BCARSP plans to help schools in Brown County with any landscaping additions they may desire. In addition, BCARSP members will be helping with this year’s Brown County Earth Day which has been planned for May 14, 2021 at the Horton Lake. It is hosted yearly by the Brown County Conservation District.
In new business, there has been a change of date for the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel’s yearly convention. This year the convention will be held in the fall instead of the summer. The KARSP Convention will be held in Junction City, KS at the Courtyard by Marriot on September 29, 30, and October 1, 2021.
With Teacher’s Appreciation Day May 4, BCARSP members plan to honor all school personnel in Brown County with cookies that day.
Gil Bunning, District 2 KARSP Chairman, gave a report about some bills in the Kansas State House that impact retired school personnel and funds for KPERS. Since Kansas has not given a COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) to retired school personnel for over 23 years, Bunning encouraged members to contact their legislators about the issue.
Program Director, Judy Jones, led the group in an interesting activity of getting to know each other better. Each member was asked to share information about their work, and life as it pertained to education. Various members shared their profile with the group. Staci Charles, Secretary, will compile all the profiles in a booklet to be shared a couple at a time throughout the year’s meetings.
The next meeting of BCARSP will be Monday, May 10th, 2021 at the Carwell building in Hiawatha at 11:30 AM. Table decorations will be provided by Sue Miller, and nut cups will be created by Janice Elliott. The meeting was adjourned. Door prizes were won by Alisa Britt, Bob Hankins, Margaret Hankins, , and Dixie Westervelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.