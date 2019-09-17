Members of the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel were honored this past spring at the state KARSP convention for the number of volunteer service hours they had contributed to their communities in the preceding calendar year.
Dixie Westervelt, Janice Elliott, Carol Bunning, Gil Bunning, Milan Kleopfer and Betty Robison received the Distinguished Service Award for their volunteer work. Categories of service highlighted Westervelt with 1,200 to 1,599 volunteer hours, and the other members were recognized for having 900 to 1,199 hours of volunteer service. Achieving the highest number of volunteer service hours was Patty Bevis (not pictured), who was in the category of 1,600 to 2,999 hours. Bevis also received the Unit Service Award form the local Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel.
