Members of the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel were honored this past spring at the state KARSP convention for the number of volunteer service hours they had contributed to their communities in the preceding calendar year. Pictured (l-r) Dixie Westervelt, Janice Elliott, Carol Bunning, Gil Bunning, Milan Kleopfer and Betty Robison received the Distinguished Service Award for their volunteer work. Not pictured was Patty Bevis.