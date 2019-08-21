Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel (BCARSP) welcomed teachers and staffs of USD 415 and USD 430 back to school by delivering trays of homemade cookies and trays of meat and cheese to all of the schools and the board offices in both districts and to the special education office and bus barn in Hiawatha.
Several members of the local unit met at the Carwell Building on Monday, Aug. 12, to assemble the trays and to deliver them. Sue Miller headed the committee which organized the event. Other members of the committee were Mary Benson, Staci Charles, Janice Elliott, Darlene Rake, Betty Robison, Rosemary Schooler, and Dixie Westervelt. Quite a few additional members made cookies.
BCARSP would like to thank all of our business partners for their contribution to this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.