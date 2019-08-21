190823_hwhometown_KARSP

BCARSP members and one guest who helped assemble the Welcome Back to School cookie trays on Monday, Aug. 12, included (left to right) Carol Bunning, Donna Trost, Janice Elliott, Betty Robison, Rosemary Schooler, Gil Bunning, Austynn Wenger, Jackie Wenger, Staci Charles, Lucille Pennel, Dixie Westervelt and Bob Hankins. (Not pictured is Sue Miller)

Submitted

 Submitted

Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel (BCARSP) welcomed teachers and staffs of USD 415 and USD 430 back to school by delivering trays of homemade cookies and trays of meat and cheese to all of the schools and the board offices in both districts and to the special education office and bus barn in Hiawatha.

Several members of the local unit met at the Carwell Building on Monday, Aug. 12, to assemble the trays and to deliver them. Sue Miller headed the committee which organized the event. Other members of the committee were Mary Benson, Staci Charles, Janice Elliott, Darlene Rake, Betty Robison, Rosemary Schooler, and Dixie Westervelt. Quite a few additional members made cookies.

BCARSP would like to thank all of our business partners for their contribution to this project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.