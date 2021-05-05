The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel met Monday, May 3 to package up homemade cookies for the teachers of Hiawatha, Horton and Everest school staff.
The cookies were delivered Monday in recognition of Teacher’s Appreciation Day.
In addition, members of BCARSP planted a butterfly garden at Hiawatha Middle School in honor of Earth Day recently.
