The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel met for their bi-monthly meeting Monday, May 10 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha, Kansas. The lunch was catered by The Bake Shop of Everest. Nineteen members and two guests were welcomed by BCARSP president, Betty Robison. She led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Gil Bunning offered a prayer before the luncheon.
Member Judy Jones of rural Hiawatha presented a program with pictures of The Everest Community Park and Honor Garden project. This project started as an idea by “The Three Amigos:” Bob Anderson, Don Nigus, and Reuben Sullivan. In the spring of 2010, at the Everest High School Reunion, these alumni decided that the Everest Park needed a fitting memorial to those who had served their country in the wars of the last century. Donations were raised, plans were drawn up, and many volunteers from the community and Everest alumni all pitched in and worked many long summer weekends to make this dream become a reality. Judy Jones used a power point to show many pictures of the park “before & after”. Now the Everest Park includes a memorial garden, refurbished caboose, butterfly garden, Big Red Rock Garden, native grasses, new playground, sheltered area with picnic tables, and professional looking landscaping. Some members commented that new installments are continuing to be added to the Everest Community Park each year. Professional landscapers keep the park bushes trimmed and gardens weeded all season long.
This beautiful park is a must see in Brown County! Thank you, Everest alumni and community for your hard work on this amazing project to make Brown County a more beautiful place! To learn more about the Everest Community Park and Honor Gardens, check out their face book page: Friends of Everest Community Park and Prairie Gardens. There is also a children’s story on You Tube written by alumni Peggy Hutchison Volenec, and narrated together with her grand-daughter, Josie Anderson. It tells the story of, “The Big Red Rock & His Moving Experience”. This excellent story is of a large red granite rock, first moved by a glacier millions of years ago to the Kansas prairie, and later moved from the prairie in 1933 to its present spot in Everest Community Park as part of the city’s 50th anniversary celebration.
President Robison called the meeting to order and thanked the calling committee for reaching out to the members reminding them of our meeting. Robison also thanked Sue Miller for the beautiful spring decorated tables, and Janice Elliot for the delicious nut cups enjoyed by all. The minutes of the March meeting were reviewed and approved by the members, as was the Treasurer’s Report.
Committee Reports were given by Dixie Westervelt of the Courtesy Committee, and Staci Charles of the Teacher Appreciation Committee. Charles reported that well over 300 individual bags of cookies were packaged and labeled by members of BCARSP on Monday, May 3. These cookies were then delivered to schools in both north and south Brown County to be enjoyed by all the staff: teachers, cooks, custodians, secretaries, and bus drivers in honor of Teacher’s Appreciation Week.
Member Staci Charles was also glad to report that BCARSP had been busy this spring planting flowers and trees at the local schools in honor of Earth Day. A maple tree has been planted at Everest Middle School, flower beds and an oak tree were planted on Hiawatha High School grounds, while weeding, trimming, and a butterfly garden was planted at Hiawatha Grade School. Hiawatha Middle School would like an HMS Redhawk Rock placed near the entrance to the building. Member Charles is working to get that accomplished by next fall. Horton High School will need some help in the fall of 2021 with landscaping their building after a summer of construction work on its foundation. BCARSP members will also be planting rows of tulips and daffodil bulbs next fall along the entryway to the Horton Elementary School. BCARSP has been sending pictures of these projects to the local newspapers and will continue to send the fall school project pictures as well.
In old business, Staci Charles reported that Brown County Conservation District will be hosting an Earth Day Celebration and learning stations at Horton Lake this week. Volunteers are needed to pack up sack lunches for the 4th and 5th grade classes of Brown County schools who will be attending this all-day program. Several BCARSP members volunteered to help with this endeavor.
In new business, Charles reported that The KS Teacher’s Hall of Fame had been informed of the passing of the 2021 inductee, Chris Vitt. His family will be accepting the award in his memory after Chris Vitt’s life work is introduced by one of his former Biology students, Jada Rosa’. Rosa’ has been attending Medical School at Baylor University. She is just one of Vitt’s many past students who have gone on to get their degree in the area of medicine and/or biology. All who knew Mr. Vitt have been so saddened by his passing. The community is in mourning for their beloved teacher and friend, Chris Vitt.
Members were asked to be on the lookout for good catering businesses who might be able to serve our group meetings every other first Monday of the month. Our current caterer is cutting down on the catering business to pursue other jobs.
Kansas Retired School Personnel Representative Gil Bunning reminded members about the KARSP Convention at the end of September-the first of October.
April and May birthdays were remembered: Betty Robison, and Dixie Westervelt. Door Prizes were awarded to Sue Miller and Janice Elliott.
The next meeting of BCARSP will be July 12, 2021 at 11:30 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha, KS. Joan & Wayne Keighley will be presenting a program about historical re-enactments of old-time crafts at Indian Caves during the summer months. Lunch will be catered by The Bake Shop of Everest.
Article by: Staci Charles, BCARSP Secretary
