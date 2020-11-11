The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel met Monday, Nov. 9 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. Twenty members and two guests were present to enjoy a delicious turkey dinner prepared by The Bake Shop of Everest.
Tables were decorated beautifully for fall by Rosemary Schooler, and nut cups were provided by Betty Griebat. President Betty Robison thanked them for their contribution and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Gil Bunning asked the blessing for the meal.
President Betty Robison introduced Jane Bebermeyer, volunteer/member of Quilts of Valor Foundation, as the guest speaker. Bebermeyer shared her experience of creating a quilt and presenting it to an American who had been “touched by war.” Members learned that Quilts of Valor was founded in 2003 after its founder had a dream of a soldier in distress. The distressed feeling changed to relief and comfort when she envisioned the soldier wrapped in a quilt. Since its founding, Quilts of Valor has created and awarded over 200,000 quilts to soldiers, doctors, veterans, morticians, families…anyone who has been touched by war. Each quilt is registered with the organization, and a ceremony is held to present it. Bebermeyer shared pictures of the quilt she made and the recipient holding the quilt at the special ceremony honoring her. For more information on this organization, visit the website at: www.qovf.org.
In the business meeting, the secretary’s minutes were reviewed and accepted, and the treasurer’s report was presented and accepted. Dixie Westervelt of the Courtesy Committee, and Staci Charles of the Earth Day Committee, gave short updates of their progress. In Old Business, a discussion and vote were held to choose the nominee for the 2021 Kansas Hall of Fame Teacher nominee. We will report our nominee after he has been asked and accepted.
In New Business, Carol Bunning reminded members to calculate their volunteer hours for the year of 2020, and report them to her in January. She will pass those numbers on to the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel for recognition of the many volunteer hours retired school personnel put in each year for their communities. Gil Bunning gave an update of KARSP as District II Director. He reported that all KARSP Board meetings had been held online by ZOOM, since the spring of 2020, and would continue to do so until the threat of Corona virus had subsided. He also let the group know that KARSP will set up a ZOOM meeting for any KARSP unit in the state who cannot meet in person because of Covid-19. Also, there will be no KARSP Rally at the Kansas Capitol Building this January because of Corona Virus. The 2021 KARSP Convention will be held June 2-4 in Junction City, KS, and the BCARSP auction items for the convention have already been selected and paid for.
The next meeting of BCARSP will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11 in the Carwell Building at Hiawatha. The Carwell building is in the Brown County Historical Society Ag Museum area on East Iowa Street. The Bake Shop of Everest will be preparing the lunch.
Door prizes were provided by Betty Robison, and the winners were Betty Griebat and Sue Jamvold.
The meeting was adjourned, and members were dismissed.
Staci Charles, Secretary
