The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel (BCARSP) met on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. Carol Bunning played, God Bless America on keyboard, while all sang along in honor of Veteran’s Day. President Betty Robison led all in the Pledge of Allegiance, and a blessing for the meal was given by Dixie Westervelt. Approximately 20 members and nine special guests enjoyed a delicious turkey dinner prepared by The Bake Shop of Everest. Thanksgiving themed decorations and nut cups were provided by Sue Miller. A barbershop quartet entertained the group with their own special renditions of several patriotic and old-time songs. Members of this musical group were: Carol Bunning, Debbie Hansen, Darlene Rake, and Beth Thurn.
Vice President, Judy Jones, introduced guest speaker, Linda Deusing, to the group. Linda represents The Big Kansas Road Trip for Brown County. Linda announced that this year Brown, Nemaha, and Doniphan Counties are the special “Showcase Counties” of The Big Kansas Road Trip from May 7 through May 10, 2020. She pointed out several special sites in our counties that have interesting, yet little-known stories. The goal of this road trip is to get people to visit our rural Kansas counties and experience all they have to offer at their interesting sites, activities, and eateries. Each county is encouraged to get their people to volunteer to show their historical place, offer an activity, or give a tour. A booklet and the web site will be published with a map and descriptions of the places and activities available by January 2020. If anyone wants to offer a tour or activity at their place, they should contact Linda Duesing of Hiawatha, or Connie Werner of Horton to get on the list. More information is available at: bigkansasroadtrip.com, and on facebook @bigkansasroadtrip.
President Betty Robison thanked Linda Deusing for the informative program and conducted the business meeting. The secretary’s minutes, submitted by Darlene Rake, were approved, and Mary Benson read the treasurer’s report which was also approved. Dixie Westervelt, chairman of the Courtesy Committee, reported on thank you and get-well cards that were sent. Sue Miller, of the Welcome Back to School Committee, presented a large quantity of boxes and bags full of school supplies for students of Brown County public schools. BCARSP had collected and divided all these supplies in August with the purpose of distributing them in January when the students & teachers come back to school needing to re-stock their school supplies. Several volunteers from the group agreed to deliver the supplies to the Hiawatha Schools on January 6th, and to the Horton Schools on January 3rd. Included in the boxes are special notes to the teachers inviting them to fill out a KARSP Foundation Grant to get up to $500.00 worth of supplies for a project they plan to do in their classroom. The grant applications will be available in their school office building, or online. The applications are due by Feb. 15.
In old business, members agreed to ask Brown County Conservation District if they need any help or volunteers from BCARSP at Earth Day in the spring of 2020. Sue Miller asked members to check the 2020 BCARSP Members Roster to see if their address and contact information are correct before they leave. The Courtesy Committee put together greeting cards for School Support Personnel Day, and members in attendance passed the cards around to sign them. The cards with candy bars will be delivered by various members to both the USD 415 and USD 430 School Support Personnel on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
In new business, a calling committee was recommended, and five volunteers will meet to form a calling tree to make sure, along with the ongoing email reminder, that all BCARSP members are also contacted by phone concerning upcoming bi-monthly meetings. Carol Bunning accepted the position of chairman for the calling committee.
In other new business, members discussed the time-intensive work it takes to file paperwork in support of a nominee for the KARSP Teacher Hall of Fame Award. It was decided that we form a nominating committee at the January 13th BCARSP meeting, accept nominations, hold a ballot vote, and then work throughout 2020 on paperwork for our unit’s 2021 Teacher Hall of Fame candidate. The Convention Auction Committee reported that they will find some items for our members to choose from, and vote in January on the one item we want to send for the auction at the KARSP Convention held in June.
Gil Bunning announced that from January 2020 forward, the KARSP Newsletter, The Meadowlark, will only be printed and mailed out to members four times per year; April, May, August, & October. All other months The Meadowlark is available online only at: karsp.org. Bunning also reminded members to write our state legislators asking for COLA to be reinstated for retired state of Kansas employees. It has been twenty-three years since Kansas has offered a cost of living adjustment to their retired personnel. Bunning also presented a brochure about a free caption phone for anyone in Kansas who is hard of hearing. The program is called CapTel, and the phone digitally writes out what is said on the other end of the line. All one need do is apply and provide a medical/hearing professional’s note proving hearing loss of any kind. These brochures are available at Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha, or online at CapTel.com.
The meeting ended with door prizes provided by Betty Robison, and won by Darlene Rake, and Sue Miller. The next meeting of BCARSP will be Jan. 13 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha, at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be catered in and served.
Staci Charles, Secretary
