The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel (BCARSP) met on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. President Betty Robison welcomed the group and led in the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. The blessing for the meal and meeting was given by Gil Bunning. Approximately 18 members and two guests enjoyed a meal prepared by The Bake Shop of Everest. Decorations were supplied by Carol Bunning, and nut cups were prepared by Alisa Britt.
Vice President, Judy Jones, introduced Teresa McAnerney of Northeast Kansas Enterprise Facilitation. Teresa is a facilitator and business coach bringing free and confidential assistance to new, existing, and future business entrepreneurs in this region. The five counties in our region are: Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, and Nemaha Counties. Anyone who owns or wants to start a business in this area is encouraged to contact Teresa of NEKEF to get free advice and coaching in any area of their business; marketing, licenses, financials, writing a business plan…etc. They are a non-profit organization funded in part by both the City of Hiawatha, and the City of Horton, Brown County, and the other member counties. Teresa shared a brochure that listed a whole page of services they provide to entrepreneurs such as legal business formation, risk management analysis, finding lending streams and grant options, financial management support, and resource networking. NEKEF also hosts a Youth Entrepreneurship Academy each year for local teens. Some of the members have personally used NEKEF to help them set up and run successful businesses, while other members were happy to learn of their assistance to area businesses for the first time. For more information, go to their website at: www.nekef.org, or Email: tm@nekef.org.
President Betty Robison thanked Teresa for the helpful and informative information and called the meeting of BCARSP to order. Robison thanked Carol Bunning and Alisa Britt for the lovely table décor and nut cup treats. She also thanked the BCKARSP Calling Committee for reminding members of the date and time of the meeting. Staci Charles, secretary, read the minutes from the previous meeting in July. The minutes were approved as read. Mary Benson, Treasurer, reported on monies collected and spent in the name of BCARSP. The treasurers report was also approved. Dixie Westervelt of the Courtesy Committee reported that several get well cards had gone out to members, and some special anniversary cards as well. Westervelt also brought copies of local newspapers from August with an advertisement from BCARSP wishing all the area teachers, staff, and students a safe and successful year at school. The BCARSP Courtesy Committee also put together and delivered “Welcome Back” care packages for area teachers to wish them a safe and successful year.
In old business, members decided to do something to replace the 2020 Earth Day that was missed this last April because of the Co-vid 19 lockdown. A few members volunteered to check with area school districts to see if BARSCP could purchase and plant some bushes or trees to help their school buildings look environmentally appealing. Staci Charles, Janice Elliot, and Joan Keighley volunteered to work on this project this fall.
In new business, members were reminded to think about a teacher they would like to nominate to the Kansas Retired Teachers Hall of Fame. Nominees would have had to work at least 25 years in Kansas schools: the majority of them in the classroom. Discussion was held, and some names for nomination came up. Members were encouraged to think of more potential nominees so that we can vote soon. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 15, 2021.
Gil Bunning, KARSP District 2 Representative, will attend the state meeting in November. He asked any members with questions or concerns to contact him so that he can bring those concerns to the state meeting in November.
Betty Robison reminded members to read, The Meadowlark, the KARSP newsletter. There was an article in a recent publication of The Meadowlark about how under-funded KPERS is by the state of Kansas. Teachers all pay their part of this retirement fund, and school districts are required to put in their part of the retirement fund. However, the State of Kansas has not fully funded KPERS for many years. This puts the retirement fund, KPERS, at risk, and it is not right since they are not keeping their side of the agreement with Kansas teachers and school personnel. Members were encouraged to contact their state legislators asking them to fully fund KPERS.
The meeting was adjourned by President Betty Robison. Door prizes, furnished by Dixie Westervelt, were won by Patty Bevis, Staci Charles, Sue Jamvolt, and Jackie Wenger. The next meeting of BCARSP will be Monday, Nov. 9 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha at 11:30 when a lunch will be served.
Staci Charles, Secretary
