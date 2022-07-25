The Brown County - Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (KARSP) met Monday, July 11 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. Nineteen members and three guests were present. B.H. Pennel led the Flag Salute, and President Carol Bunning led the Mission Statement and Motto. Thank you’s were extended to the following people: Rachel Bruning of the Bake Shop in Everest for the meal, Rosemary Schooler and the Calling Committee, Sue Miller for nut cups and Darlene Rake for table decorations. Bunning also introduced the three guests -- Nancy Burns, Ron and Ruth Randall. Gil Bunning gave the blessing for the meal.
Dixie Wetervelt shared a short inspirational story and Lucille Pennel led a moment of silence in remembrance of our recently departed members, Susan LaCounte and Donna Trost.
Vice-President Judy Jones introduced Abby Smith of Northeast Kansas Multi-County Hospice and Home Health as our speaker. Smith explained the history of home health and Hospice and cleared up the myths associated with it. She explained that home health nurses work with the patient's doctor(s) to facilitate care in the best manner available. She also explained that volunteers are always needed, and she invited them to come to the office in Horton for training or to call 785-742-1966 to learn how to volunteer.
In the Business Meeting, the following actions were taken Minutes were presented by Secretary Staci Charles and approved. The treasurer's report was presented by Mary Finley-Benson and approved. Benson also presented the idea of giving to certain charitable needs in Brown County and this was approved. Benson asked members to consider raising the local dues to $10. A vote will be taken at the September meeting.
The following committee reports were given by the committee chairs: Courtesy Committee chair Dixie Westervelt gave a brief account of the many cards she has sent to members. Program Committee Chair Judy Tollefson-Jones reported that an ice cream social is planned for August and a trip to the Steamboat Arabia in the spring was approved. Support Personnel Chair Sue Miller gave an overview of projects for Teacher and Staff Appreciation this coming year. Miller also reported that our auction items for the state convention brought in $180 which will help to fund grants for educators statewide who submit applications and are selected. Ten $500 grants were given this year at the convention. Over $4000 was raised from the auction at the state convention.
In Old Business, Staci Charles gave a brief recap of our Earth Day Project in 2022.
New Business covered the following items: Brief recap of the state convention by attendees Gil and Carol Bunning, Sue Miller, Betty Robison, and Dixie Westervelt. Presentation of Certificates from the state for 900 to 1100 Volunteer Hours were given to Gil Bunning, Steve James, Milan Kleopfer, Betty Robison, Jacki Wenger, and Dixie Westervelt. Alisa Britt earned the Distinguished Service Certificate for 1600 - 2000 hours of Volunteer Work. Members voted to host a District 2 meeting in October and to invite other units in the district to the event. Members Sue Miller and Darlene Rake volunteered to help the Executive Officers revise the local constitution.
The next meeting will be on September 12 at 11:30 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. All retired school personnel (teachers, administrators, and all support staff) are invited to attend. For more information you may contact Carol Bunning, President, at 785-486-3304. Please leave a message if she is not home.
