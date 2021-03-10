The Brown County Historical Society wanted to take a few moments and extend a letter to the community regarding membership.
Brown County Historical Society is an organization that has a variety of venues for every individual's interest. For individuals who are already members or are considering membership, your membership includes receiving the quarterly newsletter and free admission to the museums. Our organization depends on these memberships, donations, and volunteer service to meet our goals and mission of enriching future generations by preserving the past.
The previous year slowed everyone down due to COVID. With 2021 underway, Brown County Historical Society is hopeful that 2021 will allow for the return of many, if not all, of the time-honored events and traditions that you have come to associate with Brown County Historical Society.
Your help as members of the Brown County Historical Society continues to the vision in which Brown County Historical Society has long maintained. Of course, if membership is not something you are ready to embark upon, perhaps you would consider donating to Brown County Historical Society. Any contribution allows Brown County Historical Society to continue its mission and ensure that we will be here for future generations. If you haven't considered Brown County Historical Society in the past, won't you take a few moments and consider membership today? As always, stay safe, and there is as always so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
