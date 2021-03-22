I am a student of smileology and have been just about all my life. If you can't smile at something, it's not worth thinking about.
Then a certain chapter in our life opened up. We were eating supper together, and my wife said, "Do you know that my friend was locked out of Facebook?"
“No,” I said between chuckles, “what kind of nonsense did she do to deserve that?”
I responded, “Doesn’t she know that her world does not revolve around Facebook? Tell her to go and get a life.”
In the next week, I heard of several of my friends who have been locked out of their Facebook. These friends were good people, and I couldn't figure out why in the world Facebook would lock them out. They probably did something terrible. Why else would Facebook lock them out?
After all, Facebook is always right. (Or do they lean left?) I could never figure that out.
Whenever I hear of one being locked out, I would just smile and chuckle and forget about it.
I’ve learned a lesson, don’t chuckle about something when you don’t know the whole story.
One day this past week, I got up, got my coffee, and went to my chair to do a little reading, and then I picked up my iPad to check out my Facebook page.
As I was opening my Facebook page, a message came up that said I had been locked out of Facebook. Evidently, according to them, and they never get it wrong, there have been things put on my Facebook that did not correlate with their standards.
Somebody hacked into my account and started putting on things I had no idea about.
When I told my wife about my lockout on Facebook, she just started chuckling.
“What are you chuckling about?”
“Well,” she said between chuckles, “you must’ve done something awful for Facebook to lock you out.”
Just to pause right here; I was not chuckling!
Then she reminded me of all the friends of ours locked out of Facebook and how much we laughed and chuckled.
“Yeah,” I said mournfully, “but that had nothing to do with me. I’m locked out!”
She stared at me one of those stares of hers and just kept staring. I was getting to be a little unnerved by her staring. Then she finally said, "Your world does not revolve around Facebook. Go get a life."
I was disturbed by the thought that my world was beginning to revolve around Facebook. What a terrible development.
At this point, I am still locked out of Facebook. I'm not sure how long I'll be locked out; it could be a month or more. I don't know how these things work.
Although I thought it was a bad experience, I begin to realize that it was a good experience. Sometimes the best part of life flows out of the worst experiences we have. God delights to reveal himself in the dark shadows of our human experience.
I thought about a verse in the New Testament, “Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, Rejoice. Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.”
(Philippians 4:4-5).
Every experience gives me a new opportunity to rejoice in the Lord. My joy certainly does not come from Facebook but from Christ.
