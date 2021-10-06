Last week was a pretty exciting week for us here in Hiawatha.
It was Homecoming Week!!
Every day my kids and wife would dress up for school based on whatever was the theme of the day.
Then on Friday night we all packed up and headed to the Football game.
And while we all were pretty excited for the game, there was one member of our family who was a little more excited about it than everyone else…
It was my 5 year old, Ariel.
Now you may be wondering why a 5 year old was so excited about going to a football game…
Well, it’s because about three weeks ago Ariel was asked to be the little princess for the homecoming ceremony.
This meant that she would walk onto the football field before the game while carrying the future queen’s crown.
As you can tell by the look on her face, she was very excited to be viewed as a princess.
As I thought back on this experience, I couldn’t help but wish we all could feel what Ariel felt as she marched out on that field.
And then it hit me, Since we are all God’s children we should all understand what Ariel was feeling.
Because the truth is…
God views us all as royalty
1 Peter 2:9
But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.
When Peter wrote this, it was originally directed towards Christians who were being driven out of Jerusalem and scattered about.
Peter wrote this because he wanted to remind them that no matter how scattered they became, their true identity was found in Christ.
I don’t know about you, but I sometimes forget my identity in Christ.
And I don’t always feel like royalty.
And it is in those times that I need to be reminded that…
Because God chose me, I am royalty.
And when I think about that fact, I can’t help but be excited and smile like Ariel.
