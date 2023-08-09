First United Methodist Church

The First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha.

Everyone I talk to says the same thing, “I can’t believe summer is almost over! School is right around the corner!” And so it is. At our church, we are making plans for the resumption of Sunday School, planning for the Latchkey program and Happy Days preschool. We are collecting school supplies and organizing our lunch for the elementary school staff. We are planning our fall programming and anticipating the end of vacation season and the return to busy normal.

I have always loved the back-to-school season. It always felt like a new opportunity, a new beginning, a new chance to learn and do things right this time. It was a time for new shoes, new clothes, new notebooks, my annual haircut, whether I needed it or not, and a new outlook. This year, with the help of my trapper keeper, I would stay organized, I would turn in all my assignments on time, I would live up to the potential my teachers and parents saw in me. It was a new chance.

