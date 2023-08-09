Everyone I talk to says the same thing, “I can’t believe summer is almost over! School is right around the corner!” And so it is. At our church, we are making plans for the resumption of Sunday School, planning for the Latchkey program and Happy Days preschool. We are collecting school supplies and organizing our lunch for the elementary school staff. We are planning our fall programming and anticipating the end of vacation season and the return to busy normal.
I have always loved the back-to-school season. It always felt like a new opportunity, a new beginning, a new chance to learn and do things right this time. It was a time for new shoes, new clothes, new notebooks, my annual haircut, whether I needed it or not, and a new outlook. This year, with the help of my trapper keeper, I would stay organized, I would turn in all my assignments on time, I would live up to the potential my teachers and parents saw in me. It was a new chance.
I believe in new chances. When Peter gives his first talk to the new converts in the Book of Acts, he does not scold them for their past misdeeds, but simply witnesses to the saving power of Christ. When they are forlorn and ask, “What can we do?” Peter says to them; “Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ so that your sins may be forgiven, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.” (Acts 2:38).
Repenting does not mean simply saying you are sorry, or even “really, really, sorry.” Repenting means to reorient, re-calculate like a GPS after taking a wrong turn, to point in a different direction. For me, the new school year always means a new opportunity to change directions. I have seen many new school years, and all of them were an opportunity for a new orientation.
Actually, we don’t need to wait for a new school year or a new job or a new situation. Every day is an opportunity to repent and reorient. Every day is an opportunity to be a better student, a better person, a better citizen, a better parent, a better spouse, a better disciple. Peter tells us we can embrace this opportunity by pointing ourselves toward the source of forgiveness, and to embrace the callings of the Holy Spirit. And that means when we fail, when the dogs eat our homework, or when things fall out of the backpack, or when we say unkind things, or we do not live up to our potential, forgiveness meets us in our repentance.
