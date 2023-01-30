Christian Shaffer

"Afternoon of Song With Christian Shaffer" - benefit recital with special guests Highland Community College's Lads & Lassies.

Concert will be at 2 p.m. at the Hiawatha First United Methodist Church, 410 Hiawatha Ave. Freewill donation accepted to support Shafer's summer studies at the Hawaii Performing Arts Festival.

