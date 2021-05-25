On May 8, Bethany College conferred degrees upon 140 students who earned Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Music, and Bachelor of Music Education Degrees in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 academic year.
Among students earning degrees was Mackenzie J. Forbes, of Horton, earning a degree Health & Physical Education Teaching PreK-12.
This was the first time in history Bethany College celebrated the achievements of two academic classes at the same time. The year 2020 proved to be challenging transitioning abruptly to remote learning following an extended spring break and celebrating 2020 graduates virtually because of health precautions required by the pandemic. Thankfully in 2021, the health precautions relaxed somewhat and subject to following required health precautions the graduates of 2019-2020 were invited to return to campus to cross the stage with the graduates of 2020-2021.
