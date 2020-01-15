Bethany College, in Lindsborg, Kanas has named 274 students to the Academic Dean's Honor Roll for Fall 2019. Students must be enrolled full-time with a semester grade point average of at least 3.50, to qualify.
Named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll was Makenzie J. Forbes, of Horton – Health Phys Ed PreK-12.
Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class! to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college.
