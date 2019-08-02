Clint and Leah Merkel became the parents of a baby boy, Blake Michael, on July 3, weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces.
Gary and Virginia (Twombly) Merkel are Blake’s paternal grandparents. He is their fifth grandchild. Charlene Merkel is the great-grandmother.
Clint, Leah, and Blake reside in Leavenworth, Kan.
