The Lighthouse Church of God is getting ready for the annual blessing of the animals.
Anyone who has a beloved pet they would like to have blessed is welcome. They welcome dogs, cats, llamas, horses and yes, even snakes! They are all God's creatures.
There will be two gift baskets that will be given away and refreshments will be served. The church is located at 2202 330th St., White Cloud, 1 mile west of the casino.
