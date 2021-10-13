An estimated 450,000 men and women serve overseas. Sadly more than 50 percent never get a care package. Volunteer Kansas, NCRI – National Catastrophe Restoration, Inc. and Audacy, Inc. would like everyone’s help changing that by flooding Kansas servicemen and women with signed holiday greeting cards – homemade or store bought.
“Each year, through our Presents in a Package event, we send care packages full of donated goodies to our troops to show them they are being thought of while they are away from their friends and family members at home. Volunteers get together to sort, pack and address the care packages. Last year, because of COVID, we sadly cancelled the event, so this year we decided that rather than cancelling again, we would modify it. We won’t be having the packing event, but we will collect the cards and make sure they are sent to all those heroes this year,” said Nola Brown, executive director of Volunteer Kansas.
Names and addresses of Kansas deployed military personnel can be emailed to presentsinapackage@gmail.com. Greeting cards should be mailed to Volunteer Kansas, PO Box 781598, Wichita, KS, 67278 or dropped off at NCRI at 8447 E 35th St N, Wichita, KS, 67226. A second drop-off site will be announced soon on Volunteer Kansas’s Facebook page.
Once all the cards are received, Volunteer Kansas will divide them between the names/addresses submitted, pack them in boxes and mail them out. The cost to send a box by the United States Postal Service has gone up to $21.85 this year. Anyone wishing to contribute to the postage fund may do so electronically through Volunteer Kansas’s Facebook page – facebook.com/volunteerkansas or by sending a check made out to Volunteer Kansas to PO Box 781598, Wichita, KS, 67278. The deadline for cards, monetary donations and names/addresses of deployed service members is Nov. 10.
“Making holiday cards could be a wonderful project for school classrooms, scouting troops, church groups, civic organizations, or families,” said Brown, who hopes to collect 2,000 or more cards by the deadline. “This is just another great way to volunteer, along with all the other opportunities listed on the Volunteer Kansas website at www.volunteerkansas.org. It is such a wonderful way for all of us to do something kind for those who serve and protect us,” she said.
Anyone wanting more information may contact Volunteer Kansas at 316-260-9479.
