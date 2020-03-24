The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel met Monday, March 9 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. President Betty Robison led all in the Pledge of Allegiance, and the blessing for the meal was given by Dixie Westervelt. A delicious lunch of chili and cinnamon rolls was enjoyed by approximately 20 members and some guests. The meal was catered by Rachael Bruning and her staff at The Bake Shop of Everest. Betty Robison thanked Donna Trost for the nut cups, and Staci Charles for providing the door prizes. The bright green shamrocks and Saint Patrick’s Day decorations were provided by Betty Robinson. Members thanked her for decorating.
Judy Jones, vice president, invited the speaker, member Staci Charles, to come share her presentation with the group. Since retiring just recently at the end of the 2018-19 school year, Staci has been teaching students one-on-one remotely through the internet online. She shared that teaching online has been a great way to have a part-time job to make up the other half of the income that her KPERS pension doesn’t cover until she reaches age 65 (when she will get social security). Staci applied, and “tried out”, for a position with a company called, VIP Kid, over the summer. VIP Kid is just one of many remote/online companies that offer online teaching of the English language. Staci chose VIP Kid because it was named the #1 online company by Forbes in 2018. The complete process was done remotely through the computer. Staci teaches primarily Chinese children between the ages of 4 and 14. She teaches all levels of English from beginner to advanced. “All the curriculum is prepared and on a slide program where you both see the student, the material, and the teacher all at once.” Staci shared that she enjoys teaching kids and really likes the hours! She’s able to choose what hours and days she will open (25 minute “slots”) to students who then choose if they want a lesson at that time. Since the time zone in eastern China is about 13 hours ahead of us here in Kansas, Staci opens up slots from 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM CST (which is 6:00-9:00 PM in China. That way, she is finished with work at 8:00 in the morning, and she has the rest of the day to do as she likes! The pay varies by years of experience w/children between $16.00-$22.00 per hour. Anyone with a bachelor’s degree (minimum) can apply. Applicants need to have high-speed internet and a good working computer. Charles said she also has a lot of “props” that she uses during lessons such as puppets, picture cards, and visual reward games. She said that anyone interested in possibly teaching English online should Google; VIP Kid, or talk to her, and she would be glad to answer their questions, or “coach” them on the process. “You don’t have to speak Chinese!”, said Charles. “Most of the people (about 40 years and older) in China speak English. It is taught in their schools from a very early age. Chinese parents sign their kids up for extra practice online so that they will be more proficient & fluent in English.” Charles also said there are other online work options as well (besides teaching English). “If you look at jobs available online through an app like Indeed Jobs, you will see many other remote jobs such as data entry, free-lance writing, marketing, proofreading & editing. There are also dozens of other reputable English teaching companies such as: Magic Ears, iTutorGroup, Q Kids, and Cambly, to name a few. “I love the one-on-one relationship I get to have with the students. And the BEST part about working from home, is that I get to wear my slippers!” Charles laughed.
The business portion of the meeting was called to order by Betty Robison. The minutes from the November 11th meeting were reviewed. A correction was made, and they were approved. The correction was that Rosemary Schooler was made the Calling Committee Chairman. Mary Benson gave the Treasurer’s Report, and noted that the No-Bake Scholarship Fund was growing. Benson also thanked the community businesses that donated generously to the “Back to School Supplies” effort this year. More money was donated for school supplies than any other year, and the schools were very appreciative for the supplies that students have for class. Dixie Westervelt, Chairman of the Courtesy Committee reported that the non-classified staff of Horton and Hiawatha schools were appreciative of the card and candy bar given to each bus driver, custodian, kitchen and office staff on November 20th in honor of School Support Personnel Day. Sue Miller presented a yearbook roster to each member present which also included a timeline history of former BCARSP presidents. Dixie Westervelt presented some handmade gift options which we may want to send to the Kansas State Convention of Retired Teachers in June. Members discussed and chose to send several nice made in Kansas blacksmith items, and some quilted pillows made and donated by Alisa Brit. Carol Bunning reminded members to keep track of all their volunteer hours both with adults and with children so that we can report those to the state offices.
In Old Business, Betty Robison announced that Earth Day would be May 6th this year. We have offered our help, and will hear from the Brown County Conservation District if they need help. Some discussion of our candidate for the Kansas Teacher Hall of Fame was held. A recap of the rally held in January at the statehouse in support of a Cost of Living adjustment for KPERS members was given by Gil Bunning. Kansas has not given their retired state workers a raise for cost of living for approximately 23 years! This is the worst record in all 50 states for retired state workers. This is causing real hardship for many of our retired civil servants.
In New Business, Gil Bunning reported that the Retired Teachers State Convention is June 17-19 in Junction City, KS. BCARSP Election of Officers will be held at the May meeting on Monday, May 11th. New Officers will begin their duties in July. Gil Bunning also encouraged members to read The Meadowlark Highlights online newsletter for retired school personnel. There are some good articles about the importance of a cost of living adjustment (C.O.L.A.), and the reasons the board wants to increase the dues for our organization.
The next BCARSP meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 11 at the Carwell Building. Lunch will be catered at a cost of $10 per person.
Staci Charles, Secretary
