The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel (BCARSP) met on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. Two guests and 20 members enjoyed the meal that was catered by The Bake Shop in Everest.
Darlene Rake provided the table decorations, and Betty Griebat supplied the nut cups. President Betty Robison led the group in saying the Pledge of Allegiance, and Gil Bunning offered grace before the meal.
Pres. Robison introduced the guest speaker, Niki Tollefson, who is District Manager for the Brown County Conservation District in Hiawatha.
The conservation district conducts various activities to educate fourth-grade students in USD 415 and USD 430 about wise conservation practices. One of the primary ways they do that is through the celebration of Earth Day, which is usually observed in the spring at the HCC Klinefelter Farm, located just southeast of Hiawatha. Because of the very wet spring, Earth Day activities had to be postponed and now have been rescheduled for this year’s fifth-graders on Oct. 9, weather permitting. In her Power Point presentation, Niki showed the variety of topics that students will observe as they rotate from one learning station to another.
Niki asked if the BCARSP would supply some volunteers on Oct. 9 to help with distributing sack lunches. Several members volunteered to help. She also said any BCARSP member was welcome to visit the event that day.
Pres. Robison thanked Niki for her presentation. In the business portion of the meeting, the secretary’s minutes were accepted with one correction, and the treasurer’s report was approved. Sue Miller gave a report on the Welcome Back Project for teachers, and Gil Bunning and Dixie Westervelt said they had reviewed the KARSP Constitution and had sent a few suggestions to the state committee.
In new business Sue Miller suggested that BCARSP consider doing a small project for Educational Support Professionals Day, which is Nov. 20. The members voted to approve the project. Sue and Dixie will chair the committee.
Election of officers resulted in a unanimous ballot being cast for the following: Pres. – Betty Robison, Vice President – Judy Jones, Secretary – Staci Charles, Treasurer- Mary Benson. Sue Miller will continue to serve as Historian.
Pres. Robison passed out a sign-up sheet for members to provide table decorations and nut cups for the meetings in 2020. The meeting adjourned.
Door prizes were provided by Darlene Rake and were won by Betty Robison and Julia Thompson. BCARSP will have their next meeting on Nov. 11 at the Carwell Building.
Secretary Darlene Rake
