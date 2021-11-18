Gil Bunning, newly elected State Vice President of Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel, filled in for local President Betty Robison, who had to be absent for this meeting. Bunning welcomed the group of 26 members, and one guest, to the meeting. He thanked Rosemary Schooler for the lovely table decorations, and Jackie Wenger for the delicious nut cups. Member Rod Clay led the flag salute, then the group sang, God Bless America. Bob Hankins asked God’s blessing on the food and the meeting, and all enjoyed a delicious turkey, stuffing, gravy, and pumpkin dessert meal catered by The Bake Shop of Everest.
The program speaker was introduced, and Carol Spangler began to explain how Grains for Hope, a non-profit 501©3 organization got started in Sabetha, KS in 2002. As a Sabetha High School teacher, she spent two weeks one summer interning with Wenger Manufacturing to get an idea of how she could help High School Students prepare for the work force. Some of the leaders at Wenger Manufacturing worked with Carol to come up with a plan to get students to help them choose a country to whom they could donate extruded foods to combat hunger.
Students at the High School worked in teams to research needy countries around the world. At the end of that year, each group presented their findings to Wenger Manufacturing. Based on the information learned from the student presentations, Mozambique was chosen. Carol passed around a sample of the special food product that was shipped to Mozambique. It looked like rice, but it was made of soybeans, corn, and other grains with added nutrients. Because it goes through the extrusion process, its shell is so tough that mealy worms can’t eat it, and it has a very long shelf life. All it needs is potable water to become edible. Carol shared pictures of the food as it was delivered to the people of Mozambique in 5-gallon buckets. Spangler explained that even the buckets are helpful to the people, because in Mozambique, “A bucket is a business! They can carry goods to the market, or water in a bucket.” Other years Haiti has received this special food product to distribute to their people. The High School Students participated in extrusion related production, business, and international shipping of the product.
Since the pandemic, Grains of Hope has shifted their focus to local needs. Students are encouraged to apply for small scholarships where, with an adult mentor, they can explore inventions or become entrepreneurs with a project. One group out of Powhattan built 10 bird box houses, another group painted them, and filled them with free masks and hand sanitizer to place around Brown & Nemaha Counties. You can see one at Amberwell Hiawatha, and another at Little Hands Daycare; a couple places where the bird house sanitation stations are located.
Last April 2021, Grains of Hope sponsored a 5-K Run. To learn more about all the things Grains of Hope has done in the past, and continues to do in the future, go to grainsofhope.org.
Gil Bunning thanked Carol Spangler for the presentation and called the business portion of the meeting to order. He thanked Rosemary Schooler and the calling committee for their work, and Sue Miller for providing the door prizes.
Staci Charles, Secretary, presented the minutes for the members to read. They were approved as presented. Mary Benson, Treasurer, presented the treasury report, which was approved. Staci Charles gave a short update on the ongoing Earth Day Projects. Jackie & Dennis Wenger have arranged to plant daffodil and tulip bulbs at Horton Elementary School Tuesday, November 9th. Horton High School is still waiting on foundation work to begin and end. Once the High School is ready for bushes or plants, they will let us know; possibly spring of 2022. Sue Miller gave a short report about a project showing our appreciation of School Support Personnel. Miller also asked members to let her know of any changes in their contact information so that she can update the yearbook for 2022.
Several members attended the KARSP State Convention this fall in Junction City, Kansas. Patty Bevis and Sue Miller shared that the speakers were very interesting, and they were glad they were able to attend. Carol Bunning really enjoyed the keynote speaker, Tommy Tompkins. Gil Bunning encouraged all members to try to go in 2022. The next KARSP State Convention will be held at the Courtyard by Marriot in Junction City, June 15-17, 2022.
In new business, Gil Bunning announced that membership dues will rise in January of 2023 to $25.00 per year. After December of 2022, life-long memberships will no longer be offered. However, any lifetime memberships already acquired will continue to be honored. Carol Bunning awarded several members with Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel Service Award Certificates. Members keep track of their volunteer hours with youth and adults and report these hours yearly.
Margie Hankins and Darlene Rake were the recipients of the door prizes.
The next meeting will be Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:30 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. Patty Bevis will provide table decorations, and Dixie Westervelt will provide nut cups. Kell Smalley of AMBA will give an update on benefits for the program. The meeting was adjourned.
Submitted by Staci Charles, Secretary
