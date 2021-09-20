The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel (BCARSP) held their bimonthly meeting Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha, KS. Approximately 24 members and two guests were in attendance. President Betty Robison welcomed all and led the flag salute, and District 2 Director, Gil Bunning, offered a prayer of thanks for the food. The meal was catered by The Everest Bake Shop. President Robison thanked Julia Thompson for the nut and candy cups. Table decorations and door prizes were provided by Betty Robison.
Vice President Judy Jones introduced Staci Charles as speaker for the presentation. Staci Charles, and her husband Meryl, are co-owners and operators of Mulberry Pond, LLC. Charles said Mulberry Pond Pumpkin Patch has been a full-fall activity pumpkin patch since 2010, and it has been growing every year since then. Mulberry Pond Pumpkin Patch is open weekends this year from September 25th through October 24th. Hours are Saturdays: 10:00-6:00 and Sundays: 1:00-6:00. $8.00 Admission includes over a dozen activities such as; Hay Bale Mountain and Tube Slides, Tree House with Swinging Bridge, Corn Pit Palace Dig, Petting Farm, Gravity Wagon Hoop Shoot (new), Corn Hole Games (new), Gift Shop Access, Tree Swings, Walking Path, Fall Photo Spots, Access to an acre of Pumpkins to buy, and Hay Fort. $1.00 Activity Tickets are available to those wishing to experience extra special activities such as: Laser Tag in the Timber, Corn Maze, Hay Wagon History Tour, Kiddie Barrell Train, Pedal Boating, and the Pumpkin Sling Shot! Staci also schedules field trips on weekdays in the fall or spring. Birthday parties and groups of 20 or more can get a special all-inclusive activity bracelet pass for a special group rate by calling Staci. At the end of the presentation, Charles gave away two free admission passes. The winners of the $8.00 admission passes were Rosemary Schooler and Bob Hankins!
The business meeting was called to order, and minutes from the last meeting in July were read and approved as presented. Mary Benson, Treasurer, supplied a list of deposits, expenses, and the balance. The treasurer’s report was approved as listed. Dixie Westervelt shared that the Courtesy Committee continues to send out get-well cards as she is notified by members of those in need of encouragement.
Gil Bunning gave an update on the KARSP Convention to be held in Junction City this month: September 29-October 1, 2021. It will be held unless the City or State Government forbids large gatherings due to the pandemic. Several Brown County members plan on attending. Gil Bunning is on the ballot for Vice President/President Elect of the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel, and his wife, Carol Bunning is on the ballot for District 2 Director, the office that Gil currently holds. A possible raise in membership dues in KARSP is also up to a vote. We are proud of our local members representing our unit at the state level!
In Old Business, President Robison asked for volunteers to write up articles about the hand-made items our group is donating to the KARSP Convention Fundraising Auction. Continuing with Earth Day Landscaping Projects, Jackie Wenger has been in contact with Horton Elementary School about a flower bulb planting our members will complete this fall, and Horton High School about some landscaping around their foundation. Staci Charles is working on a Limestone engraved with their mascot for Hiawatha Middle School’s entrance area.
In New Business, President Robison has made some informational flyers about a KARSP Foundation Grant available to teachers who apply. If approved, the teacher can be awarded $500.00 for a special project in their classrooms. The flyers are being distributed to teachers at all the public schools in the county.
Member Sue Miller reminded our unit about School Support Staff Day October 2nd. School Support Staff are so important in our schools! Miller asked for volunteers to help her with a THANK YOU Project. Members Janice Elliot, Darlene Rake, and Dixie Westervelt came forward to help. Thank you to our school support staff for keeping our schools running so smoothly.
An announcement was made by member Becky Schwanke to remember the Morrill Free Public Library Book Sale going on the last week in October. Members were encouraged to donate any gently used books for the fundraising event Oct. 30, 2021 at the Eternal Hope Family Life Center across from the library. For more information ask Carol Boggs or Becky Schwanke. Information is also posted on the Friends of the Library Face Book Page. Go buy some great used books on Oct. 30th and donate to the Library Fundraiser!
The meeting was adjourned, and door prizes were awarded by drawing to Susan LaCounte and Staci Charles. The next meeting will be held Monday, November 8, at 11:30. Carol Spangler will speak about a charitable organization called, Grains of Hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.